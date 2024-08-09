Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.16. 652,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,759. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

