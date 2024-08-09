Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.18. The stock had a trading volume of 68,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,940. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.66.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

