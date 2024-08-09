Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Illumina Trading Up 4.6 %

Illumina stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.57.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

