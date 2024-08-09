Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.80.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $71.66 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4336 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,729,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 710.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 379,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

