Imunon, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imunon in a report released on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05.

Imunon Trading Up 4.7 %

About Imunon

NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Imunon has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.12.

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.