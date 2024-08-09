Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -653.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

