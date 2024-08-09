Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ISV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.49. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.22 and a one year high of C$28.65.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of C$56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.3487882 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services

Information Services Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Shawn Peters purchased 5,000 shares of Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.03 per share, with a total value of C$130,145.00. Insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.