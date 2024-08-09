Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

Ingevity Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. Ingevity has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,818,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,143,000 after purchasing an additional 75,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 677,718 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 52,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

