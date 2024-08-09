Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.700-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 462,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,429. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,185 shares of company stock worth $4,382,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

