Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

INZY opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $270.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

