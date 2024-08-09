Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

