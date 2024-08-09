Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INZY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INZY

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 189,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.