Insider Buying: Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Director Acquires $126,750.00 in Stock

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.93 million, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 289.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

