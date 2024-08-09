Insider Buying: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Purchases 650 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ECL opened at $237.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.11 and its 200-day moving average is $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,420,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $390,687,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after buying an additional 305,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 1,133.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after buying an additional 232,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.13.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

