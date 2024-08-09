Insider Buying: Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Director Purchases $15,488.25 in Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) Director George F. Knight III bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,488.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,012.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $192.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LANC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

View Our Latest Report on Lancaster Colony

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.