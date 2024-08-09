Insider Buying: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) CFO Buys $749,000.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

