Insider Buying: Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) Director Steven Sangha bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Steven Sangha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Steven Sangha purchased 35,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$9,625.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Sangha acquired 11,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,080.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Steven Sangha bought 51,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,790.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Sangha purchased 40,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of Sernova stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Sernova Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$75.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

