Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Buys $316,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,930,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,730,697.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,000,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $1,630,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.67. Standard BioTools Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 16.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

