Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $12,201.60 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $12,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,527,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $12,953.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $12,303.90.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

