Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells 164 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39.

On Friday, May 17th, Nicholas Henn sold 9,425 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.66, for a total transaction of C$1,476,488.46.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:L traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting C$164.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,309. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$162.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.56. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on L shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.43.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

