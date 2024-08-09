Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO Sells $6,114,745.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MA stock opened at $455.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $423.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.55.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

