Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) EVP Sells $71,977.16 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) EVP Joan M. Herman sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $71,977.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 799,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,833.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paysign Stock Performance

Paysign stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.97. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paysign by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 49.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

