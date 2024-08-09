Insider Selling: Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Sells $2,892,500.00 in Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PPC opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $904,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 173.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

