Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$29,944.20 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total value of C$29,944.20.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:SEA opened at C$21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 0.99. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.62 and a 52 week high of C$23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.05.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.