Insider Selling: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director Sells 1,653 Shares of Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 322,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

