Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) EVP Sells 4,801 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.99. 53,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Stephens raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.