Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.41. The company had a trading volume of 116,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.78. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.79.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.