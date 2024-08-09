Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $199.79, but opened at $174.21. Insulet shares last traded at $180.38, with a volume of 83,634 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,328,000 after buying an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,607,000 after buying an additional 443,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,219,000 after buying an additional 33,579 shares during the period.

Insulet Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.21. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

