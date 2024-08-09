Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.66. 22,732,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 51,479,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

