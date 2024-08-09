Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $54.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 152.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 938,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

