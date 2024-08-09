Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTR. Citigroup began coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Inter & Co, Inc. stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 472,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,156. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $283.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

