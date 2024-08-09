International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 3.0% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.1 %

IBM stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,700,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,833. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.