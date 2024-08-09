Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Reduced by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

ISRG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.90. The stock had a trading volume of 784,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,400. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.41. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $6,802,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

