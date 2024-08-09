Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.41. 33,536,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,200,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.93. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

