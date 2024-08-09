IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) PT Lowered to $8.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

IONQ traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 2,231,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,420. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after buying an additional 918,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 27.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

