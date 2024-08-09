IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $236.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

