IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.45. The stock had a trading volume of 117,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,976. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

