IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRIX

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIX opened at $1.87 on Monday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $30.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. IRIDEX accounts for approximately 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.