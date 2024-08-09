iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 1,582,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,953. iRobot has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $219.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRobot Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth about $1,277,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iRobot by 101.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

