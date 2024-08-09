Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Up 11.4%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.51. 333,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,441,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $676.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.