iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,903,000. EWA LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.