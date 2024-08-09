iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $12.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $533.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,570. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $546.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

