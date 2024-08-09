iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,399 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 351,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,348. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $98.70.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

