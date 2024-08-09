iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,799. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

