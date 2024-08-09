iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 69,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 23,749 shares.The stock last traded at $72.83 and had previously closed at $72.04.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $905.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

