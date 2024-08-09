iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCBGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 69,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 23,749 shares.The stock last traded at $72.83 and had previously closed at $72.04.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $905.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.