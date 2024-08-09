iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,966 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

