iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.99

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 604641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after buying an additional 445,441 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
