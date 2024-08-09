iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.27

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.27 and last traded at $79.94, with a volume of 135743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.48.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $975.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,707,000 after buying an additional 1,004,694 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,339,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,629,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

