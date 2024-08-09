iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading Up 2.3%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.75 and last traded at $107.75. Approximately 4,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF comprises about 8.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 7.92% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

