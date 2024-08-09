iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Issues Earnings Results

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 124.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.25%.
iSpecimen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,390. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.60.
About iSpecimen
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iSpecimen
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.