iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Issues Earnings Results

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 124.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.25%.

iSpecimen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,390. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.60.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

